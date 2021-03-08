Javeria Saud’s ‘Aurat Gardi’ endorses Mera Jism, Meri Marzi

Actor Javeria Saud’s upcoming web series Aurat Gardi is a story of women struggling to acquire control over their bodies in patriarchal society. “I am a woman, I am free,” says Javeria in the trailer released on Saturday. “My body is not your property.” It shows women with placards chanting slogans on the street, opposed by a group of men. A face-off ensues as Alyy Khan, who arrives on the spot with his convoy, meets Javeria heading the march. Aurat Gardi is produced by Rao Ayaz Shahzad, written by Mansoor Saeed and directed by Awais Sulaman. The series will be released on UrduFlix, which is Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform. It was launched by Emax Media this week.













