Parineeti starrer ‘Saina’ trailer releases on International Women’s Day

Actress Parineeti Chopra took to her Twitter account on Monday, which is International Women’s Day to share the trailer of her upcoming biopic ‘Saina’.

The film is about the ace Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal, who is a former world number 1 badminton player and has won more than 24 international titles.

“SAINA This women’s day I am proud to bring to you – SAINA In cinemas 26th March. Watch the trailer now,” wrote Parineeti in her Twitter post.

The 2 minutes 48 seconds trailer, traces the journey of the athlete who is coming from a small town in Haryana since her childhood to becoming a world champion. Parineeti can be seen having a cheek mole on her face and speaking in a Haryani accent in the trailer.

Earlier, actress Shraddha Kapoor was going to essay the titular role. However, due to her health condition, she walked out of the project. The movie is directed by Amole Gupte and is all set for a theatrical release on March 26.

Parineeti was last seen in the Netflix Hindi adaptation of ‘The Girl on the Train.’ The film was directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.