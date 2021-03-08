Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, March 08, 2021


International Women’s Day: Pakistani cricketers share inspiring messages on twitter

Web Desk

Every year, International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8, even though Women’s Day was observed for the first time in 1911. The date was changed to March 8, two years later in 1913. The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is #ChooseToChallenge, which indicates that a “challenged world is an alert world, and from challenge comes change”.

Several Pakistani cricketers took to Twitter  and shared thoughtful and encouraging messages on International Women’s Day.

Pakistani captain Babar Azam, former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, pacer Wahab Riaz, and all-rounder Shoaib Malik were among many who shared Women’s Day messages.

Submit a Comment