International Women’s Day: Pakistani cricketers share inspiring messages on twitter

Every year, International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8, even though Women’s Day was observed for the first time in 1911. The date was changed to March 8, two years later in 1913. The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is #ChooseToChallenge, which indicates that a “challenged world is an alert world, and from challenge comes change”.

Several Pakistani cricketers took to Twitter and shared thoughtful and encouraging messages on International Women’s Day.

Pakistani captain Babar Azam, former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, pacer Wahab Riaz, and all-rounder Shoaib Malik were among many who shared Women’s Day messages.

She believed she could,

So she did. #InternationalWomensDay — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 8, 2021

A very happy #WomensDay to all the beautiful and amazing women around the world. They would do whatever they can to support and inspire their family. You are vital and very special.

Stay blessed 🙏🏽❤️ — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) March 8, 2021

– I wish all the women out there happiness, success, love, you all deserve everything in this world because you are special. Happy Women’s Day!#InternationalWomensDay — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) March 8, 2021