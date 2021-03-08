Women’s Day Celebrations kick off at UO

The two-day celebrations in connection with the International Women’s Day started at the University of Okara with an Open Mic session that would be followed by a seminar. The events are being organized by the female faculty members of the university.

The female students from various departments and local welfare organizations placed stalls displaying the posters and paintings about women rights awareness.

The Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar, in his special message regarding Women’s Day, said that women were playing a pivotal role in the socio-economic development and they needed to be acknowledged and strengthened. He further told, “The UO administration is keen at reducing gender gap in the region through the provision of balanced opportunities and facilities of higher education to both male and female students.”

Speaking at the inaugural session of the event, Dr Nasrin Akhtar, Associate Professor of Education, told, “The theme of this year’s celebrations is Women in Leadership and through a series of talks and presentations, we will try to establish the fact that women have all the potential to be in the mainstream of the society.”

The other speakers at the event argued that the purpose of the Women’s Day celebrations was to inculcate the sense of empowerment, confidence and civil rights among the female students.