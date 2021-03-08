Islamabad Administration Refuses To Issue NOC For Aurat March

Aurat March is being held in different cities of Pakistan on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Monday. However, the organizers of the Aurat March in Islamabad have not been formally allowed to hold a rally outside the press club.

According to Tobia Syed, organizer of the Women’s March in Islamabad, she had applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) six weeks ago to hold an Aurat Marchin Islamabad, but no official NOC has been issued.

The first Aurat March was held in 2018 in Karachi. The next year, it was extended to more cities, including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Larkana, and Hyderabad. This year too, the marches are being held in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and other cities.

In Karachi, the march is scheduled to take place at Frere Hall. In view of the prevailing coronavirus situation, organisers have emphasised standard operating procedures (SOPs), including wearing masks and maintaining a distance of six feet.