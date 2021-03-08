Daily Times

Monday, March 08, 2021


What are the demands of women participants of Aurat March 2021?

Web Desk

This year, the Aurat march is being organized in major cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore and Multan on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Like every year, participants from each province have set forth a charter of demands for their respective governments so that the rights of women, trans, and non-binary people from all backgrounds are ensured.

These are the demands by women participants in Aurat March 2021.

15 point agenda
5% increase in health budget
End to efforts to privatization of healthcare system
Recognition of gender based violence as a healthcare issue
Capital punishment for sexual crimes
Informal economy recognition
Vaccine rollout policy
Drug addiction as public health issue
Access to contraceptives
Consent based mandatory education in school
End of forced gender reassignment surgeries
Workplace harassments
Access to mental health therapist
Assistance in combating cyber crimes
No enforced conversion
End to child sexual abuse

Each chapter of the Aurat March has its own manifesto with the Karachi chapter focusing on patriarchal violence; Lahore on addressing healthcare workers and women’s health; and the Islamabad march is dedicated to the crisis of care.

