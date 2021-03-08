What are the demands of women participants of Aurat March 2021?

This year, the Aurat march is being organized in major cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore and Multan on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Like every year, participants from each province have set forth a charter of demands for their respective governments so that the rights of women, trans, and non-binary people from all backgrounds are ensured.

These are the demands by women participants in Aurat March 2021.

15 point agenda

5% increase in health budget

End to efforts to privatization of healthcare system

Recognition of gender based violence as a healthcare issue

Capital punishment for sexual crimes

Informal economy recognition

Vaccine rollout policy

Drug addiction as public health issue

Access to contraceptives

Consent based mandatory education in school

End of forced gender reassignment surgeries

Workplace harassments

Access to mental health therapist

Assistance in combating cyber crimes

No enforced conversion

End to child sexual abuse

Paint the town with the colours of #AuratMarch2021 #PatriarchykaPandamic pic.twitter.com/0WphVuQg9H — ⁧عورت مارچ لاہور⁩ – Aurat March Lahore (@AuratMarch) March 5, 2021

Each chapter of the Aurat March has its own manifesto with the Karachi chapter focusing on patriarchal violence; Lahore on addressing healthcare workers and women’s health; and the Islamabad march is dedicated to the crisis of care.