What are the demands of women participants of Aurat March 2021?

This year, the Aurat march is being organized in major cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore and Multan on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Like every year, participants from each province have set forth a charter of demands for their respective governments so that the rights of women, trans, and non-binary people from all backgrounds are ensured. These are the demands by women participants in Aurat March 2021. 15 point agenda 5% increase in health budget End to efforts to privatization of healthcare system Recognition of gender based violence as a healthcare issue Capital punishment for sexual crimes Informal economy recognition Vaccine rollout policy Drug addiction as public health issue Access to contraceptives Consent based mandatory education in school End of forced gender reassignment surgeries Workplace harassments Access to mental health therapist Assistance in combating cyber crimes No enforced conversion End to child sexual abuse Paint the town with the colours of #AuratMarch2021 #PatriarchykaPandamic pic.twitter.com/0WphVuQg9H — عورت مارچ لاہور – Aurat March Lahore (@AuratMarch) March 5, 2021 Each chapter of the Aurat March has its own manifesto with the Karachi chapter focusing on patriarchal violence; Lahore on addressing healthcare workers and women’s health; and the Islamabad march is dedicated to the crisis of care.