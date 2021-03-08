COAS appreciates the role of women in bringing honor and glory to the nation

On the occasion of International Women’s day, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa acknowledged the contribution of Pakistani women in bringing honor and glory to the country.

According to the military’s media wing, COAS praised women in Pakistan and appreciated their efforts for the betterment of Pakistan.

“Pakistani women contributed immensely 4 glory & honour of our nation. They are also @ forefront against COVID. Women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation & humanity. They deserve our immense respect & gratitude” COAS — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 8, 2021

“Pakistani women contributed immensely for glory & honor of our nation”, the COAS said that Pakistani women’s contribution towards the country’s honor and glory is immense.

He further stated that the women are also standing at the forefront against the COVID.

The ISPR quoted General Bajwa saying “Women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation & humanity”.

COAS lauded the contribution of women in uniform working in various fields serving the nation and humanity.

Women deserve all the respect and gratitude, said the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Women’s day is being celebrated globally today, 8 March to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the world.