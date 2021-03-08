PCB names independent fact-finding panel

LAHORE: Distinguished infectious disease experts Dr Syed Faisal Mahmood and Dr Salma Muhammad Abbas have been appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as independent members of the two-person fact-finding panel that will review the bio-secure protocols as well as the bylaws that were put in place during the Pakistan Super League 6. Dr Syed Faisal Mahmood is an Associate Professor, Section of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine, The Aga Khan University, while Dr Salma Muhammad Abbas is a Consultant Infectious Diseases and General Medicine with the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Lahore. The independent panel will submit its findings and recommendations to PCB Chairman Mr Ehsan Mani by March 31. The independent panel has been tasked to carry-out a holistic and detailed review of the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures for the Pakistan Super League 6, identify any gaps and advise as to the reasons why the bio-secure environment did not remain Covid-free.

It is pertinent to mention that rapid escalation in the number of coronavirus cases has led to the postponement of the Pakistan Super League’s sixth edition, sparking anger and disappointment among millions of fans, besides causing heavy monetary losses. The league’s first leg, which was being played in Karachi, came to an abrupt halt amid reports of at least nine players and officials falling victim to the virus over the past three days.

The bio-secure bubble was not foolproof to begin with, and SOPs were abandoned as players mingled freely with guests at team hotels while cricket officials and family members of franchise owners frequented the dugouts exacerbating the situation. Such scenes were enough to set alarm bells ringing. But it was a while before the Pakistan Cricket Board was rudely jolted out of its slumber. By that time it was too late. The catastrophic end to PSL-6 was yet again due to the gross mismanagement of the PCB; as the governing body for Pakistan cricket, it is expected to have the required skills to prevent such a crisis or at least limit its fallout.

The head of the medical team of the PCB, Sohail Saleem, has already sent his resignation to the higher authorities after postponement of the PSL. Sohail has been in in charge of the medical team which was dealing with the SOPs of the Covid-19. The PCB has admitted that the SOPs were breached as a good number of cases were detected. As many as 24 matches of the PSL are still remaining to be played for which the PCB is finding a 20-day window later this year.

Regarding the constituted panel, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said in a statement on Sunday: “The PCB takes the health and safety of its players, player support personnel and match officials seriously. We have demonstrated our duty of care in the international series against Zimbabwe and South Africa, as well as during the nine domestic events in which we successfully staged 220 matches. This included the 34-match National T20 Cup in Multan and Rawalpindi as well as the first and second elevens Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the Pakistan Cup in Karachi. The independent panel of two distinguished experts has been appointed with the sole purpose of an honest, constructive and objective review. The independent panel will speak with all the relevant stakeholders, including the event and hotel staff, medical and compliance officers, team players and managements, so that we can get a better understanding how the cases occurred. The independent panel will make such recommendations as it considers appropriate.”