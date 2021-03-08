Lahore Garrison win PGF Inter Club National Golf Championship

LAHORE: Lahore Garrison won the PGF Inter Club National Golf Championship at the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course here on Sunday. The winners comprised two professionals (Matloob Ahmed and Mohammad Shahzad), four amateurs (Tariq Mahmood, Mohammad Shafi, Nauman Ilyas and Damil Ataullah), two junior professionals (Mohammad Saqib and Akash Bashir), two junior boys (Tayyab Tahir and Shahbaz Ali), two junior girls (Hadiya Osama and Bushra Fatima), two women (Ghazala Yasmin and Suneya Osama) and two senior amateurs (Rustam Ali Chatta and Asif Mehdi). This team combination performed splendidly. And the while the professionals and amateurs came up with astounding scores, backed by steady golfing from senior amateurs, those falling in boys, girls and women segments were equally notable in their run of play. And Lahore Garrison owe this meritorious rendition to diligent, earnest and strenuous effort on the part of the team members. The final team scores were 3096 for Lahore Garrison, 3411 for DHA Karachi and 3413 for Islamabad.

As for the other aspiring teams, DHA Karachi missed out the honours and so did Peshawar Club and Islamabad Club. Their players belonging to professional and amateur categories came up with commendable performances but could not get the required support from the other categories who were not as well prepared for this grand occasion as were the players of Lahore Garrison. At the conclusion of the championship, Lt Gen Muhammad Hilal Hussain handed over the champions’ trophy to Lahore Garrison team along with a winning cheque for one million rupees.