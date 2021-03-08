Iversen takes 50km gold for Norway after Klaebo disqualified

OBERSTDORF: Norway’s Emil Iversen took the gold in the 50km classic after his compatriot Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo was disqualified for a late clash with Russian Alexander Bolshunov in the final race of the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships on Sunday. Klaebo had outsprinted Bolshunov on the home straight, but after a long committee meeting to review the incident in which Bolshunov broke his ski pole in two places as he tried to shut out the Norwegian, Klaebo was disqualified. As a result, Iversen was declared the winner, with Bolshunov awarded the silver and Norway’s Simon Kruger taking bronze. The result means the dominant Norwegians will take home an incredible total of 31 medals ––- 13 gold, 11 silver and seven bronze ––- from the championships. Next in the table is host nation Austria, with seven medals. The field remained tight through the first 30km with few serious efforts to push the pace in the uncertain weather conditions, but a change of skis for Olympic champion Iivo Niskanen coincided with a group of 17 breaking away.













