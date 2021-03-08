Appendix surgery sidelines Shanghai’s Oscar

HONG KONG: Former Chelsea forward Oscar faces a fitness battle ahead of the new Chinese Super League season after undergoing emergency surgery to remove his appendix. The Brazilian, who joined Shanghai Port in a 60 million pound ($83.05 million) move from Chelsea in December 2016, was admitted to hospital for the procedure on Saturday, according to a post on his wife’s Instagram account. Oscar helped Shanghai win their first –– and so far only –– Chinese Super League title in 2018. The new season of China’s top flight is expected to begin on April 20, although an official announcement has yet to be made.













