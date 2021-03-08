Record-breaking Dalian coach Chi dies aged 71

HONG KONG: Former Dalian Wanda coach Chi Shangbin died on Saturday at the age of 71, Chinese media reported. The ex-international midfielder was instrumental in turning Dalian into the leading team in China during the 1990s, winning back-to-back league titles in 1996 and 1997. During that run of success Dalian embarked on a 55-game unbeaten streak that remains a Chinese record. Chi stood down at Dalian after the 1997 success and went on to serve as an assistant coach to Bora Milutinovic when China made their first – and so far only – appearance at the World Cup in 2002.













