Porto Montenegro’s BOKA Place – a pioneering urban-inspired residential neighborhood!

Following the surge of interest post the recent launch of its CBIP program in Pakistan, Porto Montenegro, one of the flagshipinternational waterfront developments in Montenegro, is delighted to reveal their much-awaited new neighborhood, BOKA Place. Aimed at the discerning international residents, BOKA Placeoffers relaxed living and an exceptional Mediterranean lifestyle at one of the most sophisticated waterfront addresses in Montenegro – encompassing a thriving residential community and enticing gathering spaces in a stunning seaside location.

BOKA Place promises to be an excellent investment opportunity for Pakistanis as well as a world class holiday destination for people travelling to Europe. Spread across six buildings and designed around a central square, Boka Place will include a mix of hotel-managed and private apartments, penthouses and duplexes, catering to the needs of a variety of purchasers. This new,sought-after residential hub, located at the enviable locationat the heart ofPorto Montenegro, allows for an immediate access to one of the finest Mediterranean superyacht marinasand its superyachts, the striking waters of the bay of Kotor beyond (Montenegro’s hottest destination) and the vibrancy of this contemporary, urban-inspired community…

Buyers of the managed residences’ will be eligible to participate in Montenegro’s Citizenship by Investment Programme, the country’s proactive scheme to enhance future development across Montenegro and further appealing benefits to potential real estate buyers. With a minimum investment of €450,000 and a €100,000 donation to a Montenegrin government development fund, successful applicants can be granted full citizenship within six months from submitting their full application.

“Boka Place is an exceptional and exciting new milestone within Porto Montenegro where we are dedicated to transforming the traditional concept of living by attracting people from all over the world who are united in their desire to live a life less ordinary. We designed Boka Place as a direct response to the needs of interested buyers. It provides a more affordable alternative for discerning buyers who want to be a part of the Porto Montenegro community without having to compromise on quality or amenities. Buying a managed residence at Boka Place gives also the rare and exciting chance to participate in the scheme and gain Montenegrin citizenship”said David Margason, the General Manager of Porto Montenegro.

Situated in the UNESCO protected Bay of Kotor, Porto Montenegrohouses a full-service Marina and a luxury residential village offering premium real estate, integrating into a spectacular lifestyle destination.Apart from being an outstanding holiday destination in the heart of Europe, other benefits of a Montenegrin Citizenship include: global mobility with access to 124 nations visa-free, current NATO member and candidate country for future expansion of the EU, expected by 2025.