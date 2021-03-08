Rice exporters call for decent working conditions for sustainable rice production

A seminar was organized on ‘Awareness on Standard Operating Procedure’ to ensure decent working conditions for sustainable rice production for rice millers and rice growers. A number of representatives of rice mills, farmers and agriculture laborers attended the event. Head of smart farmers community Zafar Iqbal while giving the opening remarks highlighted the initiatives of RPL to promote and ensure decent working conditions in the rice value chain of Pakistan. Senior Child Rights Activist and Consultant Dr Waqas A Khan said that rights of children are the key of SRP protocols so the rice millers must give attention to this. He said that physical, emotional and psychological health of children belonging to agriculture labour must be considered for a conducive working environment in the rice value chain. He said that the protection of children and vulnerable adults is a collective social responsibility.













