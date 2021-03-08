Mega corruption cases being taken to logical conclusion: NAB

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has said that mega corruption cases of big fish are bring brought to the logical conclusion through vigorous prosecution as per law so that the billions of rupee looted money could be recovered from corrupt elements and deposited in national exchequer.

He said that NAB will not come under any pressure and threat in discharge of his duties in order to eradicate corruption by adopting accountability for all. He directed all concerned to complete all inquiries and investigations on merit and in light of concrete documentary evidence. Bureau’s performance is excellent as comparing to other anti-corruption institutions which has been recognised by reputed national and international organisations. He directed all regional bureaus to present latest report about the cases of illegal housing societies and Modarba case so that the latest progress could be reviewed as per law.

He said NAB is determined to eradicate the menace of corruption by devising an effective corruption combating strategy. He said the last three year’s comparative performance report testifies excellent performance of NAB. According to Gilani and Gallup survey findings some 59 percent people have expressed satisfaction over performance of NAB. He said some 1,230 corruption references having accumulated worth of Rs 947 billion are currently under trial in various accountability courts.

The NAB has established modern forensic laboratory having latest facilities in its Rawalpindi bureau. This lab has helped improving the standard of inquiries and investigations. The NAB has introduced the concept of combined investigation team to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory staff.

Combined investigation team comprising director, additional director, investigation officer and a senior legal counsel. It has improved the performance of the bureau. NAB has signed MoU with China to monitor the (CPEC) China Pakistan Economic Corridor Projects. He said youth is our future and bureau has inked MoU with (HEC) Higher Education Commission. NAB has introduced a comprehensive quality grading system to review the annual performance of the apex accountability body’s officers who have been posted at its headquarters and regional offices. Under the system, performance of regional bureaus would be evaluated, the mistakes of the officers of regional bureaus and headquarters will be identified and strict disciplinary action will be taken against incompetent and negligent officers. The NAB chairman directed regional bureaus to ensure protecting the self-esteem of visiting accused as the bureau is people friendly institute which is working in accordance with law.