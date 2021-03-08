Blast leaves four children injured in Ghotki

Four children got injured in an explosion outside the office of the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Ghotki’s Ubauro on Sunday. According to the police, the children were playing with a box when the blast took place. They were initially rushed to Tehsil Hospital, Ubauro from where they were shifted to a Rahim Yar Khan hospital.

On getting information, police and Rangers personnel reached the site of the blast and cordoned it off. A bomb disposal squad has also been called in. The intensity of the blast has not yet been determined.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) confirmed the incident and said they are determining how the children got their hands on explosive material. The children had been shifted to the Rahim Yar Khan hospital, he said and added an investigation team has been formed to look into the blast.

Meanwhile, Sindh police chief Mushtaq Mahar took notice of the incident and sought a report in this regard from the SSP Ghotki.