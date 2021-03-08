NA Speaker regrets attack on PML-N leaders; assures probe

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has emphasised the need for promoting the culture of patience and tolerance in politics. In a statement on Sunday, the speaker regretted the unpleasant incident that took place on Saturday with the parliamentarians outside the Parliament Lodges. He assured to hold an inquiry into the incident. He, however, said that the political leadership will have to play its role to curb such incidents. The speaker said that the members of parliament are elected representatives and everybody must respect them. Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz condemned the attack on her party’s Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb at Islamabad’s D-Chowk and described this as “state-sponsored fascism.” She said, “Changing decisions through intimidation won’t serve any purpose.” The leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, announced its decision to move a no-confidence motion against the National Assembly speaker.













