Military kills 6 TTP commanders among 12 in back-to-back days

The security forces killed four terrorists, including three Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) commanders, in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Waziristan districts, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday. According to details, the security forces conducted two separate IBOs on terrorist hideouts in Datta Khel, North Waziristan, and Zoida, South Waziristan, said the ISPR in a press release. During the intense exchange of fire, four terrorists including terrorist commanders Abdul Adam Zeb alias Dung (TTP Bismillah group), terrorist commander Molvi Mehboob alias Molvi (TTP Sajna group) and terrorist commander Mir Salam alias Anas (TTP Sajna group) were killed, said the ISPR. Terrorist commander Abdul Adam Zeb had remained involved in more than 20 terrorist activities against security forces, law enforcement agencies and local population since 2014 including IED attacks, firing, attacks on government buildings, target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and recruiting & organising terrorists in Muhammad Khel, Boya and Datakhel areas of North Waziristan and Zoida areas of South Waziristan, said the ISPR. Terrorist commanders Molvi Mehboob and Mir Salam were close associates of Baitullah Mehsud and other TTP’s terrorist commanders. They remained involved in the attacks on security forces and LEAs’ check posts, military convoys, attack on Ladha Fort in 2007, IED attacks and other sabotage activities in South Waziristan, said the ISPR.













