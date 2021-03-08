Tax depositors are encouraged to pay tax online. Mukesh Kumar Chawla

Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, while giving region wise details of Motor Vehicle and Property Tax of Sindh Department of Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, has said that in the current financial year from July 2020 to February 2021, in terms of vehicle tax, Rs. 5432.003 million was collected from Karachi, Rs. 696.347 million from Hyderabad and Rs. 168.487 million from Sukkur. He further said that Rs 69.873 million was collected from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs 46.627 million from Mirpurkhas and Rs 79.950 million from Larkana. According to Mukesh Kumar Chawla, property tax of Rs 1252.475 million was collected from Karachi, Rs 61.770 million from Hyderabad and Rs 29.814 million from Sukkur, while Rs 8.085 million from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs 8.716 million from Mirpur Khas and Rs. 18.447 million tax was collected from Larkana. Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla said the vehicle tax payment system had been made online. Tax depositors could get information about the tax payment procedure by visiting the department’s website www.excise.gos.pk. He added, ‘Computerized property tax challans have been issued. Those who have not received the challan can get it from the concerned excise office ‘. He asked the tax defaulters, being law abiding citizens ? they were supposed to deposit their due taxes on time.













