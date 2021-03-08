Opposition’s demand of mid-term elections unconstitutional: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has termed the opposition’s demand for mid-term elections as unconstitutional and said that the opposition should wait for the 2023 elections instead of making unconstitutional and undemocratic demands as the National Assembly has given the vote of confidence to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people also stand with the PTI government. Opposition parties have no choice but to wait for the general election, so they must wait patiently.

During a meeting with the delegation led by Vice-Chairman of Chief Minister Complaints Cell, Nasir Salman and Haji Muhammad Ramzan Pervez, at Governor’s House on Sunday, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the political opponents have failed earlier and no matter how many plans they make, they will not get anything except failure. The opposition’s narrative based on anarchy has been rejected on every forum including the parliament. The opposition should stop resorting to the politics of protest marches and sit-ins, he added.

Governor Punjab said that if the opposition wants to hold a long march from March 26, it has a constitutional and democratic right to do so, but they will not be able to topple the government in this way. He said that the government is ready to face the opposition, adding that there will be no midterm or short term elections in the country but the general elections will be held in 2023 as per the constitution and the people will decide by the power of their vote who they want to see in power.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar lauded the Pakistan Army for its successful operation against terrorists in North Waziristan and said that terrorists are enemies of Pakistan’s development, peace and stability and 220 million Pakistanis, including the government and security forces, stand united against them. He said that not only terrorists but also their facilitators would be completely eliminated from Pakistan and the country would become a cradle of peace.