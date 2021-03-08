China committed to advance Belt and Road cooperation: Wang Yi

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday said that Beijing’s commitment in supporting the Belt and Road Initiative has not changed, and that his country will continue to work with stakeholders to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

“Covid-19 may have changed the world, but the need for Belt and Road cooperation has not subsided,” he told a press conference during the fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. “As we pursue a new development paradigm, we will explore better pathways for Belt and Road cooperation and offer greater opportunities to BRI partners,” he added.

Covid-19: China will continue working with other countries in unremitting efforts to completely defeat the Covid-19 pandemic, Wang Yi said. China has carried out its largest emergency humanitarian action since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, making contributions to the anti-coronavirus efforts of the world, he said.

China-Russia: In the face of the once-in-a-century pandemic, China and Russia have stood shoulder to shoulder and worked closely to combat “both the coronavirus and the political virus,” Wang said. China and Russia should be each other’s strategic support, development opportunity, and global partner. This is both an experience gained from history and an imperative under the current circumstances, he said.

Hong Kong: Any country in the world will take allegiance to the motherland as a basic political ethic that must be observed by public officials or those who run for public posts, and so does Hong Kong, he said. “Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China. One cannot talk about loving Hong Kong without loving its motherland, he said, adding that love for the country and for Hong Kong is completely consistent,” he added.

China-US relations: Wang said it is normal for China and the US, two countries with different social systems, to have differences and disagreements. “What matters most is to manage them effectively through candid communication to prevent strategic miscalculation and avoid conflict and confrontation.” He said China hopes the US can remove its unreasonable restriction on bilateral cooperation as soon as possible, and refrain from artificially creating new ones.

Taiwan: The two sides of the Taiwan Strait must be and will surely be reunified, which is the trend of history and the collective will of the entire Chinese nation, Wang said, adding the One-China principle is the political foundation of the China-US relationship, a red line that should not be crossed. On the Taiwan question, there is no room for compromise or concession from the Chinese government, he said.

UN: “The UN is not a club for big or rich countries. All countries enjoy equal sovereignty and no country is in a position to dictate international affairs,” Wang said. He also urged efforts to enhance the representativeness and say of developing countries in the UN to better reflect the common aspiration of most countries.

EU: The China-Europe relationship is equal and open, and not targeting any third party or controlled by anyone else, Wang Yi said. “China never intends to divide relations between Europe and the United States,” he said, adding that the country is glad to see the European Union uphold multilateralism and remain devoted to coordination and cooperation among major countries.

Vaccine nationalism: China opposes “vaccine nationalism,” rejects any “vaccine divide” or any attempt to politicize vaccine cooperation, Wang said. More than 60 countries have authorized the use of Chinese vaccines. China has provided and is providing Covid-19 vaccine aid free of charge to 69 developing countries in urgent need, while exporting vaccines to 43 countries.

China-Arab relations: China will work with Arab states in solidarity, pursue common progress and make good preparations for a China-Arab States Summit, Wang Yi said. In the past year, relations between China and the Arab States have continued to make progress amid various challenges, Wang said, adding their joint fight against the Covid-19 pandemic has set a good example for international cooperation.

Multilateralism: Building small circles in the name of multilateralism is in fact “group politics,” multilateralism with one’s own interests taking precedence is still unilateral thinking, and “selective multilateralism” is not the right choice. True multilateralism means openness and inclusiveness instead of closeness and exclusion. It means equal-footed consultation instead of supremacy over others, Wang said.

WTO accession: Wang said the past two decades have taught China four important lessons: We must stay committed to the fundamental policy of opening-up; we must stay committed to the principle of win-win cooperation; we must stay committed to the right direction of economic globalization; and we must stay committed to the central role of the WTO. “China has injected energy into economic globalization, and facilitated the optimization of global industry chains and resources,” he said.

China-Japan: China and Japan should remain focused without being distracted by any single event to make the bilateral relations more mature and stable. China and Japan should support each other in hosting the upcoming Olympic Games this year and next year.

Xinjiang: The so-called claim of genocide in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region is preposterous, which is a rumor fabricated with ulterior motives and a thorough lie, Wang Yi said on Sunday. Some western politicians chose to believe in the lies cooked up by a few instead of listening to the voice of 25 million Xinjiang residents of various ethnic groups, Wang said, adding that they chose to dance with the clumsy dramas by a few anti-China forces instead of acknowledging the progress in Xinjiang.

Development: China will create a better business environment, pursue opening-up at a higher level, and work with various countries to accelerate the building of an open world economy, Wang Yi said. China in the new development stage is like an express train with greater driving force and load capacity accelerating towards a new goal, he said.

China-India: China stands in a firm position to solve border disputes through dialogue and consultations and at the same time is determined to safeguard its own sovereign interests, Wang Yi said. Border issues are not the whole of China-India relationship, Wang said, noting that what happened again proves that initiating confrontation will not solve the problem, and that returning to peaceful negation is the right way forward.

Iran nuclear issue: China hopes the United States will show sincerity on the Iran nuclear issue, take actions as quickly as possible, including removing unjustified unilateral sanctions and lifting the “long-arm jurisdiction” on third-party entities and individuals, Wang Yi said. At the same time, he said, Iran should resume compliance with the Iran nuclear deal and shoulder its responsibility of nuclear non-proliferation, Wang said.

South China Sea: The only intention of some Western countries, including the United States, is to stir up troubles in the South China Sea in the name of so-called free navigation and undermine peace in the South China Sea and disturb regional stability, Wang said. He called on China and ASEAN countries to continue to remove distractions and press ahead with Code of Conduct consultations and continue with the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

Myanmar: Relevant parties in Myanmar should maintain calm and exercise restraint, address their differences through dialogue and consultation within the constitutional and legal framework, and continue to advance the democratic transition, Wang Yi said. “The immediate priority is to prevent further bloodshed and conflict, and ease and cool down the situation as soon as possible,” Wang said.

Latin America: China is providing Covid-19 vaccines to 12 Latin American and Caribbean countries, Wang Yi said on Sunday. “China and Latin American and Caribbean countries have stood alongside and supported each other in Covid-19 response and economic recovery,” he said. “Our cooperation best illustrates the saying, that ‘a bosom friend afar brings a distant land near’.”