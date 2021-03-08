Ministry of Human Rights Partners with Lifebuoy Shampoo to Raise Stronger Daughters for Pakistan

Today, Lifebuoy Shampoo has announced its partnership with the Ministry of Human Rights with TumMazbootHo – a campaign that aims to inspire women to raise stronger daughters for Pakistan, while empowering them to take a stand against domestic violence.

Launched on International Women’s Day, Lifebuoy Shampoo’s campaign with the Ministry of Human Rights, showcases the strength of bond that mothers share with daughters and highlights the influence of education in protecting future generations of girls from vulnerability.

The message created by Lifebuoy is a powerful insight into the mind of a young girl who observes the suffering of her mother and understands that she can rise above such circumstances through an education. The film ends with awareness about the Ministry of Human Right’s helpline for people to seek help against domestic abuse. With this campaign, Pakistan’s largest haircare brand, Lifebuoy Shampoo, builds on its long-running efforts to educate, enable, and empower girls across the nation.

Dr. Shireen Mazari, Federal Minister of Human Rights for Pakistan, shared her remarks on the partnership, “Every woman has a right to safety and a life free of violence. To support women facing domestic violence, the Ministry of Human Rights has launched a free, nationwide helpline 1099 to seek help against domestic abuse. Through our partnership with Unilever Pakistan, we hope that our efforts reach to a widespread audience and help millions of young girls who dream of a safe and equal future.”

Amir Paracha, Chairman and CEO, Unilever Pakistan, said, “Domestic violence is a reality that millions of women face, and are increasingly vulnerable to in the post-COVID world. Our commitment in partnership with the Ministry of Human Rights is to ensure a world in which young women are raised to challenge and change this truth, and not conditioned to accept it. As a part of our corporate social responsibility, and vision to stand as #UnileverForPakistan, it is my hope that through this message, Lifebuoy Shampoo continues to inspire Pakistanis to become advocates for an equal and empowered Pakistan.”

Asima Haq, Director, Beauty and Personal Care, Unilever Pakistan, expressed her dedication to the cause, stating, “I feel that brands have the power to drive a positive change in society. I feel it is deeply important for us to use our voice and platform to help create a positive future for one entire half of our country’s population. Lifebuoy Shampoo’s message of strength and ‘Mazbooti’ aspires towards raising stronger daughters for Pakistan, and this promise has enabled over 10,000 young girls enroll into schools over the last two years. With this campaign, we want women to strengthen their daughters through education, and find the support they need for their own wellbeing.”

Lifebuoy Shampoo encourages people across the country to stand for their rights and progress with the “TumMazbootHo” message.