Rehmat Ajmal ties the knot

Model-turned-actress Rehmat Ajmal has tied the knot with Tayyab at a beautiful and graceful ceremony. Rehmat was a fashion and commercial model of Pakistan’s fashion industry and has made a prominent place among the models of the industry. She is one of those few celebrities who have achieved tremendous fame in such a short span of time.

Rehmat Ajmal has worked with numerous western and eastern clothing brands. She is mostly seen in different collections of fashion designers and other clothing brands. She has also worked with cosmetic and other beauty brands appearing in some TVCs as well.

Rehmat got engaged a few months back and now she has tied the knot with Tayyab in an intimate wedding ceremony. She wore a beautiful gold and ivory dress on her big day.