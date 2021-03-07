Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note for Janhvi

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor recently took to social media and penned a heartfelt note outlining his lifelong oath to sister, Janhvi Kapoor. The note in question not only showcased Arjun’s pride within ‘Dhadak’ actress Jahnvi but also professed his unending love no matter “whichever path you seek.” He wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday @janhvikapoor !!! I can’t promise much except like this picture you shall always have my support & hand wherever you go & whichever path you seek.” The picture accompanying the post contained a throwback snap from their Season 6 ‘Koffee with Karan’ appearance.













