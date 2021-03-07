BTS renew ‘Love Myself’ pledge with whopping UNICEF donation

The boys from BTS have decided to renew their ‘Love Myself’ commitment with UNICEF in 2021 and have even pledged over a million dollars for the cause, according to reports.

According to Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment and BTS have decided to extend this commitment till 2022 with a three-way agreement with them, the Korean UNICEF Committee and UNICEF headquarters.

For those unversed, ‘Love Myself’ is a commitment geared towards eradicating global violence and neglect among the youth. Its only goal is to help raise self-esteem and well-being on a global scale and support the UNICEF cause.

On the event of the announcement, the group’s leader RM even issued a statement that reads, “It seems like yesterday that we held our signing ceremony and began the ‘LOVE MYSELF’ campaign, and to think that it has been running for four years makes me recall that moment in 2017.”

“We are extremely moved and thankful that our ‘LOVE MYSELF’ campaign, which began with small steps, is now being elevated to an even bigger partnership,” he said. “We also strove to ‘LOVE MYSELF,’ and I think we as a team and as individuals grew as well.”