FBR, AJCL consortium sign contract for track and trace system

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) here Friday signed a contract with AJCL along with its lead partner Authentix Inc. USA and Mitas Corporation of South Africa to operationalize Track & Trace Solution on tobacco, cement, sugar and fertilizer sectors. According to an FBR press statement issued here, the contract was signed by Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Member (IR-Operations), FBR; Kevin McKenna, CEO and President of Authentix Inc USA; Sten Bertelsen, from Mitas Corporation (Pty) South Africa and Omer Jaffer CEO of AJCL Private Limited. The Track and Trace Solution is to be rolled out across the tobacco, cement, sugar and fertilizer sectors from July 1, 2021 in Pakistan. The system would be helpful in enhancing tax revenue, reducing counterfeiting and preventing the smuggling of illicit goods through the implementation of a robust, nationwide, electronic monitoring system of production volumes and by the affixation of more than 5 billion tax stamps on various products at the production stage, which will enable FBR to track the goods throughout the supply chain.













