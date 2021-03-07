New modal bazaar to be set up in every tehsil of Punjab

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal in the Committee Room of Industries Department here Saturday. During the meeting, the progress on the project of establishing new model bazaars was reviewed. The meeting decided to speed up work on new modal bazaars and improve facilities in existing modal bazaars in the province. While addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that people are getting essential items at subsidized rates in 32 modal bazaars and every step would be taken to provide relief to people suffering from inflation. He said that the establishment of new modal bazaars will provide relief as well as create new employment opportunities for the people. Provincial Minister said new modal bazaar will be set up at every tehsil of the province.













