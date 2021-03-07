FBR urged to accommodate missing taxpayers’ names in ATL

The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has informed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that names of a large number of taxpayers, who have filed returns, are not appearing on the Active Taxpayers List (ATL) issued on March 01 for the tax year 2020.

The PTBA in a letter to FBR chairman said that there are large number of taxpayers, who have submitted their income tax returns for the tax year 2020 manually within stipulated time but the status of those taxpayers was not updated as active because the returns have not been uploaded on IRIS by the concerned tax offices, due to negligence of concerned staff.

It further said that on the last date for filing of income tax returns number of taxpayers applied for extension in time for filing of income tax returns as such powers has been vested with chief commissioners/ commissioners and directions were also issued by the FBR to all RTOs to decide such applications; wherein, number of applications were decided by granting extension of time for filing of income tax returns but taxpayers have not been updated in newly Active Taxpayers List 2020.

The PTBA said that a number of companies, AOPs and individuals also filed extension applications but the same are still pending in outbox or even after approval and filing of returns the status of said companies is still inactive.

The income tax returns of companies, AOPs and individuals having special tax year with different date of filing have filed their returns in their respective times but the status of these special year taxpayers is also not updated in the ATL issued on March 01, 2021.

The PTBA urged the FBR to immediately update the status of these taxpayers as active by revising ATL issued on March 01, 2021 for the best dispensation of justice and fair play in interest of the public at large.