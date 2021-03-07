Covid-19 cases continue to increase; 38 more die

The coronavirus cases in the country continue to increase as 1,714 fresh infections were reported during the past 24 hours, the highest daily caseload since January 30.

According to the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday, the Covid-19 claimed 38 more lives during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,166. The national tally of cases has reached 588,728 with the inclusion of fresh infections.

The total count of active cases is 17,352 and the positivity rate stands at 4.48 percent. A total of 38,200 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, while so far 9,173,593 samples have been tested. Some 1,545 patients were stated to be in critical condition. In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,441 patients recovered from the virus and so far the number of recoveries has been 558,210.

Sindh reported at least 274 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 259,665. According to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, 13 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus as the death toll surged to 4,424. He further said that 188 patients recovered overnight, taking the total to 248,999.

At least 913 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Punjab during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 175,964. According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, at least 24 more patients succumbed to the pandemic as the total reached 5,534. The department added that at least 164,487 patients had recovered from the deadly virus as of yet.

Meanwhile, the Conservative Friends of Pakistan (CFoP) organised an exclusive virtual event led by CFoP NHS Chapter with the British Minister for Covid-19 vaccine deployment in which various initiatives to support the UK government vaccination programme were discussed.

Minister for Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawai at the Department of Health and Social Care acknowledged the support from the Conservative Friends of Pakistan and the British-Pakistani diaspora and assured the student volunteers of his full support.

He shared the journey of the vaccination programme commenced on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s initiative. Responding to a question related to vaccine donations to Pakistan, he announced that the UK has committed £548 million to the global Covax initiative, making the UK the largest single donor. “Pakistan will take delivery of 17 million doses of the UK-developed Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in a month or two. Challenges came up from different communities having doubts about vaccination. The UK government has overcome this challenge by reaching out to community leaders to raise awareness and remove doubts through constant consultation.”