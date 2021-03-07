Shehbaz’s daughter, son-in-law declared proclaimed offenders

An accountability court has declared the daughter of Shehbaz Sharif, Rabia Imran, and son-in-law Ali Imran proclaimed offenders in the Saaf Pani Company reference on Saturday. The accountability court’s Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the hearing of the corruption reference related to the Saaf Pani Company scam. The court summoned details of properties owned by Rabia Imran and her husband Ali Imran. The hearing was later adjourned. Earlier on January 30, the court initiated the process of declaring the accused as proclaimed offenders over their continued non-appearance before the court. The investigation officer has been directed to paste the advertisement in the accountability court, declaring Rabia and her husband Ali Imran as proclaimed offenders. Both the accused have been named by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Saaf Pani corruption reference. Ali Imran, Rabia and others are accused of denting the national exchequer Rs24.7 million in the Saaf Pani scam by giving the building of the project on rent. According to the reference, Ali & Fatima Developers, a company of Ali Imran and Rabia illegally received the rent of the building which was even not completed and was under-construction The NAB on November 19 filed a supplementary reference in Punjab Saaf Pani Company case, also involving son-in-law and daughter of the Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.













