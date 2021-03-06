Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to cement defence cooperation

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation, especially in training and professional enhancement programmes.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Sri Lankan Defence Secretary and State Minister of National Security and Disaster Management, General (retd) GDH Kamal Gunaratne in Colombo.

During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest came under discussion, said a PAF press release received here.

General (retd) Gunaratne said both the countries enjoy commonality of views on various regional and international issues. He also expressed his gratitude to Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan for attending the 70th Anniversary Celebrations of Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF). He added that the Air Chief’s visit was the manifestation of the strong bond between the Armed Forces of both the countries, especially the two Air Forces.

The air chief lauded the efforts of Sri Lankan armed forces in their fight against terrorism. The air chief also expressed solidarity of Pakistani Nation with Sri Lanka and assured of Pakistan’s support and cooperation. He also expressed his gratitude for hospitality extended to him during the visit.

Earlier on Friday, the air forces of Pakistan and Sri Lanka agreed to explore new avenues to enhance bilateral professional cooperation.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and his Sri Lankan counterpart, Air Marshal Sudarshana Karagoda Pathirana in Colombo.

Bilateral matters pertaining to mutual professional interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan said it is a moment of pride for PAF that the Commander of the Sri Lankan Air Force was trained in Pakistan. He said, “Our Armed Forces in general and Air Forces in particular, have strong ties of friendship.”

The Sri Lankan Air Chief thanked the PAF Chief for his sincere offer of cooperation.

Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan also attended the Sri Lankan Air Force’s 70th anniversary Parade as a guest of honour at Katunayke.