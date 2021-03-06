Promoted doctors of BPS-19 await posting, accuse department of corruption

The Services, General Administration and Coordination Department (SGA&CD), Government of Sindh, has again issued a notice for holding meeting of Provincial Selection Board-II scheduled to be held on 9th March, under the chairmanship of the Chairman, Planning & Development Board having two members including Senior Member, Board of Revenue and Secretary (Services), SGA&CD for promoting BPS-18 officers to BPS-19.

In this connection several doctors of the Health Department telephonically complained to Daily Times here on Saturday, that they were promoted recently to BPS-19 by the same Board along with officers of other departments on 24th November 2020, but their promotion notification was issued only on 2nd February 2021, by Health Department after media report. But, their posting is still awaited despite passage of over a month and knowledge of existing vacancies in Sindh health care facilities, they added.

They said that influential doctors with political influence have been able to get their posting notification issued, and they are enjoying privileges of higher scale, but those who fail to yield any influence are still running from pillar to post to get postings to draw proper salaries of BPS-19. They further alleged that even those doctors are waiting for postings, who have submitted their No Objection Certificates (NOCs) issued to them by the relevant hospital bosses. The grieving doctors said that it is unfortunate that BPS-19 officers have to supplicate BPS-17 section officers to issue their posting orders for which they have to fulfill their unlawful demands, which has exposed the so called concept of establishing good governance and merit in the province of Sindh.