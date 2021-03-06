PTI to probe against party MNAs who voted for Gilani: Ismail

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will probe into the matter of 16 MNAs who voted for the opposition candidate in the Senate polls. The Sindh governor was talking to the media on Saturday before the proceedings of the National Assembly for the vote of confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The party would investigate the Senate vote. Everything would become clear who are those 16 lawmakers,” Ismail said, referring to the March 3 polls in the National Assembly for the Islamabad seat of Senate when the Opposition’s candidate defeated PTI’s Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani of the Pakistan Democratic Movement had bagged 169 votes against 164 of the government’s candidate prompting calls from the opposition of PM Imran’s resignation. He said the Prime Minister wanted to show that the NA has trust in him and he took the step (of seeking the vote of confidence) on his own. “Everyone knows what happened in Hafeez Sheikh’s case,” the senior PTI leader said. Ismail said that they are hopeful that PM Imran Khan would get the vote of confidence with complete numbers. Earlier on Friday, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the PTI does not know the names of parliamentarians who voted for Gilani against the party line.













