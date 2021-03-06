Quaid mausoleum sanctity case: Court asks police to probe Maryam, Safdar

A judicial magistrate on Saturday directed the senior superintendent of police (investigations) to investigate Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (retd) Safdar Awan for violating the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah last year.

The judicial magistrate south directed the SSP to submit his investigation report to the court by March 25.

The case, filed by the Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management Board, states that Safdar and his accomplices physically harmed the mausoleum. The case was registered against Maryam, Safdar and others at the Brigade Police Station for chanting slogans at the Mazar-e-Quaid. Safdar made PML-N workers raise political slogans when his wife Maryam reached the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum to offer fateha.