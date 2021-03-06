Mexico barricades presidential palace ahead of women’s march

In a country where femicides rose nearly 130% between 2015 and 2020, critics said the decision to erect 10-foot (3-meter) barriers around the National Palace is symptomatic of Lopez Obrador’s apathy toward the crisis of violence afflicting women. At least 939 women were victims of femicide last year in Mexico, according to official data. “Mexico beautiful and beloved. Where the daughters come back in pieces. Where drug traffickers receive hugs and feminists are shot. Where rapists are governors. Where the National Palace is walled in order not to listen,” said Twitter user @analuzsaso.













