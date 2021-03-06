Hungary daily coronavirus cases hit 7,269 as lockdown looms

Hungary, which is imposing tough new lockdown measures to curb a spike in Covid-19 infections, reported a record daily high of 7,269 cases on Saturday, a jump of 14% from Friday. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government on Thursday closed all schools and most shops as the central European country of 10 million grapples with some of the highest infection and death rates in the world. Orban said on Friday he expected hospitalisations to rise to 15,000-20,000, adding that the country’s health care system should be able to cope without external help. 7,250 people were hospitalised on Saturday, with 750 on ventilators. His government has tried to avoid a lockdown at all cost to prevent a repeat of the deep recession that followed a spring 2020 clampdown. Hungary’s economy dropped by 5.1% last year after a double-digit fall in the second quarter. The latest lockdown, which extends a night-time curfew and the closure of secondary schools, will last from March 8 to March 22, but schools will stay closed at least until April 7. Hungary is rolling out an ambitious vaccination campaign, becoming the first European Union country to use both Chinese and Russian vaccines as well as Western drugs.













