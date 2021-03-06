Out of the frying pan

Finally, a deep breeze of relief for the ruling PTI! Days after a shock defeat on a key seat in the country’s Senate elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan handily secured a vote of confidence from the National Assembly on Saturday. A much-needed gain, indeed!

Winning 178 votes–six more than needed–, Khan has once again diplomatically established his credentials for prime ministership. He had received 176 votes three years ago.

However, the ruling party is delusional if it is painting the town red over this bravado show. PM and PTI are in for a very bumpy ride in the coming days. While Imran Khan has consolidated his position in front of the opposition’s designs, he better gear up to prove his strength in legislative affairs. Gone are days when waging calls for accountability and taking a jibe at previous administrations for all ills could fill the bill. Now is the government’s turn to honour the lofty promises made during the 2018 campaign. The much-trumpeted pledge of five million houses and 10 million jobs remains a hot-button issue. To date, Pakistan has not been very good at creating policies that can result in work and (good) jobs. The fragile economy and its myriad of problems are a big question mark on Khan’s assurances that good times are ahead. The recent petrol hike, the dramatically surging food prices, collapsing healthcare system (thanks to pandemic) and power outages are all proverbial genies that need to be put back in the bottle.

Yet, before getting worthwhile bills passed, our prime minister has another hard nut to crack–this time, in his tight circle. Until PM Khan does not overhaul his team bottom-up, the fact that people in his party defected and voted for his rivals would return to haunt him. The upcoming race for Senate Chairman is an excellent opportunity to straighten out party ranks.

Utter–some may say, criminal–neglect of Pakistan’s heartland, Punjab, has led to dissent, both within party members and PTI’s vote-bank. Despite enjoying relentless support from Islamabad, the blue-eyed CM is busy firefighting incompetence allegations and rumours of early departure. The cynicism about Buzdar’s inability to match up to his hyperactive predecessor only appears to have gained more weight with time. After all, weak governance in Punjab only creates an opportunity for the opposition to attack the government. The treasury benches need to seriously consider the merit of standing by their “Wasim Akram.” If CM Buzdar goes down in the upcoming vote of no confidence, he would ignite a major defeat for his boss (popularity-wise and politically).

Apart from Punjab’s chosen one, the government needs to reassess which members are securing its future mandate and which ones are mere baggage. The scandalous 2018 horse-trading video is being said to potentially implicate bigwigs like Speaker Asad Qaiser and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak. Special Assistant (Petroleum) remains mired in controversy over his shares in an independent power producer. Who can forget Shehryar Afridi’s raids of Rawalpindi police stations that sounded straight out of a Lollywood flick? Even after stepping down as special assistant (hint, hint, Papa John’s scandal), General Asim Bajwa has not relinquished his charge as CPEC Chairman. And this was just the tip of the iceberg.

It is crucial for PM Khan to let go of people whose credibility has been tainted in any form whatsoever. Enjoying command over honest and competent team members holds the magic formula to his success in 2023. With no one able to shoulder integral party responsibilities, the absence of Jahangir Tareen could not be missed more. Whether JKT makes a comeback or PTI gets another JKT, Khan needs someone well-versed in political management, especially in Punjab. That too, no later than today! *