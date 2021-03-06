Daily Times

Sunday, March 07, 2021


Japan thrash Pakistan in doubles to reach Davis Cup qualifiers

Staff Report

Pakistan’s Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan in action against Japan players during their Davis Cup doubles match on Saturday.

ISLAMABAD: Japan’s doubles pair came from a set down to defeat an experienced Pakistan duo in the Davis Cup World Group I first-round match in Islamabad on Saturday, booking a place in the 2022 qualifiers. Shintaro Mochizuki and Sho Shimabukuro beat Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, in one hour and 47 minutes. Adding to their wins in both of Friday’s singles clashes, Japan took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the tie overall. They will fight for a place in the Davis Cup via next year’s qualifiers, while Pakistan head for the World Group I play-offs.

After the singles victories, Japan gave a debut to young Shimabukuro, partnering former Junior Wimbledon champion Mochizuki in place of their number-one player Yosuke Watanuki. The gamble paid off despite Qureshi and Khan pulling off the first set 6-4 and looking threatening in the second, but the home pair lost their energy once the Japanese duo took the attack to them. After a late break in the second set, the Japanese pair broke early in the third, in a tie played without spectators due to Covid-19 restrictions. The reverse singles will be played on Sunday (today).

Result:

Davis Cup Group I first round: Japan 3, Pakistan 0

Shintaro Mochizuki and Sho Shimabukuro (Japan) beat Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan (Pakistan) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

On Friday:

Yosuke Watanuki (Japan) beat Aqeel Khan (Pakistan) 6-3, 6-2

Kaichi Uchida (Japan) beat Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (Pakistan) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

