Graphic prints at Versace in off-calendar fashion presentation

Italian fashion house Versace splashed graphic prints all over its designs for its fall line on Friday, unveiling the collection on its own time days after Milan Fashion Week wrapped. Designer Donatella Versace reworked the brand’s Greca motif into a geometric pattern, “a dynamic and immersive 3D maze”, for her womenwear and menswear creations and in the video presentation of the line, models posed, acted out scenes and strutted in a large maze-like set. Model Gigi Hadid kicked things off, dressed in a black crop top, skirt and coat. A selection of black outfits followed before Versace presented trouser suits, tops, dresses, skirts, jackets and handbags adorned in the Greca motif, in shades of brown, red and blue. The release of Versace’s film came after its usual showcase, Milan Fashion Week, wrapped on Monday.













