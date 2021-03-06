Iqra Aziz gives a nod to Emma Watson with her thought-provoking note

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz shared a thought-provoking note of ‘Harry Potter’ actress Emma Watson and fans can’t stop gushing over her.

Iqra turned to Instagram and shared Emma Watson’s adorable photo with her tweet which read, “Wearing unbranded and cheap clothes does not mean you are poor, remember you have a family to feed, not a community to impress.”

On the work Iqra Aziz, who is an avid social media user, is currently starring in Geo Entertainment’s blockbuster drama serial ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’

All the episodes of drama serial, premiered on February 12, 2021, are currently trending on YouTube.

According to reports, ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ has become Pakistan’s most-watched drama after beating ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’.

The first episode of the famed serial has crossed 26 million views on YouTube, after it aired on February 12.