Parineeti starrer ‘Saina’ poster trolled by netizens

The country’s ace badminton player Saina Nehwal’s inspiring journey is all set to hit the big screen this month. Written and Directed by Amole Gupte, ‘Saina’ has garnered massive love and support from not just the fans, cinema enthusiasts but also the sports and film fraternity.

A few days back, ‘Saina’ biopic starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead was released online. While many loved it, there were a few who trolled it and pointed out that the makers mistakenly goofed up on badminton serve which looks more like a tennis serve.

The ‘Saina’ poster has been designed by Rahul Nanda, who has revealed the meaning behind it.

The poster received appreciation from noteworthy names in the industry like Farhan Akhtar, Atul Kasbekar and several others

Rahul Nanda said that it signifies Saina Nehwal as the flying shuttle and the hand representing the National colours is every aspiring Indian girl child who aims to reach greater heights just like Saina. Not just that, the title logo of the film is also artistically created.

The Parineeti Chopra starrer also received ample support from other names in the entertainment industry including actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and the sport’s fraternity including six-time Grand Slam title laureate Sania Mirza, Table Tennis Olympian Mouma Das, the ace wrestler Sangram Singh, Indian para-badminton champ Sukant Kadam, the Olympic athlete Geeta Phogat, the Badminton Olympian Jwala Gutta and other International Badminton Players including Thailand’s Sapsiree Taerattanachai, Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour and Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt.

‘Saina’ is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar and Front Foot Pictures’ Sujay Jairaj and Rasesh Shah. It is set to release on March 26, 2021.