Anil Kapoor jokingly teases collaboration with Jackie Shroff

Actor Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff teased fans about their upcoming collaboration through a witty post on Friday. Whether it is the iconic 80s film ‘Ram Lakhan’ or 90s ‘Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja’, the reel brother duo has always entertained their audience with their astonishing performances together on the big screen.

The evergreen actor Anil Kapoor has often played the role of a younger brother to Jackie Shroff in the movies and their collaboration has always proved to be a blockbuster hit in the silver cinema. Teasing their fans about their new collaboration, Kapoor hopped on to the Instagram story and shared two candid pictures of them.

In the pictures, the ‘Mr. India’ star wrote two witty imaginary dialogues being exchanged between them. On the first snap, he wrote, “@apnabhidu to me: Mai firse 16-17 thappad maarunga jaisa ki maine ‘Parinda’ me maare the, agar nahi bataya ki humaari film kab shuru hogi,”(I will again give you 16-17 slaps just like I did in ‘Parinda’, if you will not tell me when our film will start).

Whereas, in the next picture, Kapoor is seen replying him, “Me to @apnabhidu: Bahut jald… Script par kaam chal rha hai!!!”(Reallyoon…Script is under process!!!)