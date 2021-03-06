Cardi B deactivates Twitter amid backlash over doll release

Today is a bittersweet reveal for Cardi B. On March 5, the ‘W.A.P.’ rapper took to Instagram to announce the release of her new venture: an original doll modelled after the artist herself.

“BARDI GANG!! I’m dropping my own doll TODAY!” she wrote alongside a photo of the boxed figurine. “Inspired by me. Created by me. Designed by me. Thank you @officialrealwomenare. This means sooo much. Visit the website now to reserve your doll. You only have 72 hours – so go!”

The 28-year-old star, who is the mother of 2-year-old Kulture Kiari, later shared why she decided to get into the toy creating business.

“I’m a girl’s mom and y’all know how crazy I go with my nieces on Christmas and everything, right?” she began. “And I just be like, ‘Wow.’ Now and days, these dolls are not like Barbies. They are way more expensive, they come with way more fashion and they come way more diverse. They come so chic and I constantly gotta spend money on these dolls. My daughter constantly wants me to buy these dolls, she actually has a preference.”

Given Kulture’s personal taste, Cardi recalled pondering, “‘Why am I not going to get into the doll business?’ Cause one thing people are never gonna stop having, are daughters.”

And while the choice is a sound business move on the artist’s account, it didn’t sit too well with fans who have been impatiently waiting for a new album instead.

Out of frustration, the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper took to her Instagram Live to air out her feelings about fans bullying her into releasing music instead of signing on for other business ventures.

“I have so much pressure. I’m working on a lot of stuff to please people,” she shared. “I wanna please my fans, because y’all been asking for something from me for a very long time that I can’t say, and I’m doing it for ya.”

While reacting to fans complaining, “You’re dropping a doll, we want an album!” Cardi asked the question, “How am I supposed to be rich? How am I supposed to build my net worth?” The backlash ultimately led to the rising businesswoman to deactivate her Twitter account. Cardi has also deleted her Twitter in past for similar “harassment” claims of fans questioning her life choices.