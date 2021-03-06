ECP to hear Ali Gillani’s leaked video matter on Thursday

The Election Commission of Pakistan will conduct hearing of the issue of leaked video of former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani’s son Ali Gilani about Senate elections on Thursday.

The application to this effect was filed by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s parliamentarians Kanwal Shauzab and Farrukh Habib.

According to the ECP spokesperson, the Commission will also listen to the matter pointed out by the PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari in his application submitted with the ECP regarding the alleged corrupt practices during recently held Senate polls.