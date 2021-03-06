PM Imran receive vote of confidence from NA

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan secures the vote of confidence by getting 178 votes against the required 172 under Article 91(7) of the Constitution following March 03 Senate Elections.

According to the details, the special session of the National Assembly (NA) was called in a show of strength by the premier himself after his party lost a crucial seat in the Senate elections wherein government candidate Abdul Hafeez Sheikh lost against Yusuf Raza Gilani of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 164/169 votes.

Immediately after announcing the result, the speaker gave the floor to Amir Liaquat, who recited poetry as an ode to Imran Khan. After him, Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui took the floor and congratulated the premier on his success.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan is the second Prime Minister in the history of Pakistan who went to the National Assembly for a ‘voluntary’ vote of confidence. Prior to PM Khan, Nawaz Sharif had sought a voluntary vote of confidence from the Parliament after his reinstatement was granted by the Supreme Court in 1993.

Fehmida Mirza also addressed the national assembly saying that the government’s allies would always stand with the premier whenever there was a threat to the continuity of democracy despite any grievances they might have.

Earlier, lawmakers, including PM Imran, arrived at the Parliament House while PTI supporters and PML-N leaders gathered outside.

Tensions are high as both sides became confrontational and PML-N leaders alleged they had been manhandled.

Before the session began, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar, Balochistan CM Jam Kamal, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and other officials met in NA Speaker Asad Qaiser’s chamber, where they discussed the vote of confidence.

Following this, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tabled the resolution on which voting will be held and the NA speaker read out rules on how the voting will be conducted. The resolution was read out by the speaker said: “That this House reposes confidence in the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr Imran Khan, as required under clause (7) of Article 91 of the Constitution Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

Due to the united opposition boycotting the voting process in the National Assembly, all opposition seats remain empty.

The opposition alliance – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – stunned the PTI government on March 3 when PDM candidate Yousuf Raza Gillani pulled off an unexpected victory against the ruling party’s Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the Senate elections on the general seat from Islamabad.

The five-vote victory in the capital’s Senate election brought the defining moment in the otherwise battle of narratives going on for months between the government and the PDM.

But before the opposition could move a vote of no-confidence, PM Imran announced that he would take a vote of confidence from the house. Countering the government’s move, the PDM announced a boycott of Saturday’s NA session.