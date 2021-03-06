Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to face vote of confidence

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will face a test on Saturday as he seeks vote of confidence from the parliament.

The vote of confidence will be held in Pakistan’s National Assembly. On Thursday, Khan declared his intention to seek vote of confidence in parliament after Pakistan Finance Minister Abdul Hafiz Sheikh lost his bid for Senate seat. Imran Khan government had been expected to win the indirect election given the numerical superiority but members of his ruling coalition are widely believed to have voted against Sheikh.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Friday, the PDM chief said, that no member of PDM would attend the National Assembly session.

Fazlur Rehman said that the lawmakers from the opposition alliance would not participate in the National Assembly session. “The session will lose its importance in the absence of the opposition,” he said.

“Continue your government and hold assembly sessions with the fake mandate,” he added. Rehman said that Yousuf Raza Gilani’s triumph was itself a no-confidence motion against PM Imran.

President Alvi in his summary to summon Saturday’s session had fundamentally stated that Prime Minister Imran had lost the trust of the majority and he, therefore, needed to seek a vote of confidence, he claimed.

“So when the country’s president talks about losing trust to call the session of the National Assembly, then this further strengthens the stance of the opposition,” the PDM chief said. The tone in which Prime Minister Imran addressed the nation last night reflected his defeat the JUI-F chief said.

Sources said, “Fazlur Rehman held a consultation over the matter with Asif Ali Zardari and later they also took PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif into the confidence over the matter,” they said adding that both the leaders of the PML-N and PPP supported the suggestion from Fazlur Rehman.