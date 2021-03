Saba Hameed sheds light on the evolution of Pakistani dramas

Actress Saba Hameed shed light on the drama industry’s current predicament and revealed to Urdu News, “Our dramas should show the honest picture of the society. Dramas should entertain, they shouldn’t just base on whining and crying. We should treat dramas just as we treat our routine life. I want to request the writers to make more sitcoms, light-hearted shows.”

When it comes to choosing possible projects, she says, “I think every character is challenging. What is imperative is that the audience understands the said character.”

“When choosing a script, I keep in mind of who the director is, what is the role, the production house and what impact would it have on the society,” Saba further added.

She also says, “We are artists, so we have to work. It is unlikely that all the scripts that we are offered would be up to mark or is a guaranteed success, but we do them nonetheless. Sometimes, we [the artists] don’t have much say in the matter. What I can do is work on the project with all my might and do justice to it.”

“We can’t say that the industry has been destroyed with the recent shows. It has been in constant change. That’s what happens when you are transitioning from older norms to new ones. The shows are still good, they are just different.”