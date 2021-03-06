Asim Azhar thankful for 100 million views on ‘Ghalat Fehmi’

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to mark the achievement and to thank his fans and followers for loving the track. Sharing a video montage of himself performing the song on stage with the crowd singing along, Azhar asked, “Kaise shukriya karu? (How should I thank you?)”

The video also mentions all the records that the song has managed to break since its release in summer 2019. The song has the highest views ever on YouTube for a Pakistani film song, is the first Pakistani song to enter Spotify’s Top 10 worldwide list, and is also the first Pakistani song to peak at #2 on Spotify India.

‘Ghalat Fehmi’ is also the first song in the world that has been used in over one million videos made on Instagram reels. That’s an impressive feat!

Asim also shared the video on his Instagram stories, writing, “Can’t thank you guys enough!”

The singer’s star is rising steadily with a number of hit songs under his belt in the past couple of years, including ‘Ghalat Fehmi’, ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’, and ‘Tum Tum’ among others. He also composed the theme music for ARY Digital’s ‘Ishqiya’, which won the Favourite OST award at the ARY People’s Choice Awards.