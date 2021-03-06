Veena’s ex-husband accuses embassy for misusing powers in his children’s case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted time to Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit comments in a case against shifting of Veena Malik’s children to Pakistan from Dubai.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the Veena Malik’s ex-husband Asad Khattak against shifting of his two children to Pakistan.

The petitioner had alleged that the Dubai embassy had misused its power and assisted the actress to shift the children to Pakistan.

During the hearing, Veena’s lawyer also submitted his power of attorney to the court.

The petitioner, Asad Khattak, said a case was pending regarding the custody of his and Veena’s children with a Dubai court. The court had ordered on April 4, 2018 that the children could not be shifted out of Dubai till the next orders, he added.

Veena Malik, he said, had managed to shift the children to Pakistan with the help of Pakistan embassy against the law. He prayed that the court would take legal actions against the embassy’s staff.