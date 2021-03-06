Rehan Nazim enthrals audiences with ‘Yeh Shaam’ by Vital Signs

Multi-faceted actor and musician Rehan Nazim is making waves both globally and in Pakistan for his soothing vocals in ‘Yeh Shaam’ jingle (originally performed by the legendary Vital Signs) currently being aired on TV channels and on social media.

A trained theatre actor from NAPA and the lead vocalist for MIRAGE, Rehan can be seen in the Foodpanda PSL advert along with the versatile Fahad Mustafa. He’s currently shooting for a Web series, tentatively titled ‘Manjan’, which will be releasing on YouTube towards the end of March 2021. Rehan also made his commercial national theatre debut with Shah Sharabeel’s ‘Twins Apart’, to much critical acclaim. His original composition ‘Chal Diye Duur’, which he wrote and composed specially for the play, was loved by one and all.

This 2021, Rehan Nazim is all set to make his feature film debut as the lead antagonist in the Turkish-Pak production, ‘Gawah Rehna’.

Earlier this year, Rehan Nazim and his band MIRAGE featured in ‘Bisconni Music’ with the song ‘Chalta Jaoon’, which garnered over 1 million views in less than 24 hours. MIRAGE has released 2 music albums and is considered one the best live music acts in the country.